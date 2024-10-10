Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

