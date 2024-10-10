Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.