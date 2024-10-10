Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

