Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $314,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,020 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

