Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

SPLG opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

