Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $524,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

