Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.