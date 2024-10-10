Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 69,450 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,450 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

