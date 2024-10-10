Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $503,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $300.96 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $305.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

