Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.17. 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

