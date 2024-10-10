Sui (SUI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $829.90 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $5.00 billion and $829.90 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.8664057 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $838,067,509.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

