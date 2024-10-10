Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.73.

Summit Materials stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

