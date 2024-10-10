SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 132,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $751.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

