Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.74, but opened at $50.09. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 29,836,852 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,248.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

