Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 347,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 252,729 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

