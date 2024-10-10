Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 231465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5212912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

