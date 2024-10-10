Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Surmodics worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Surmodics stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

