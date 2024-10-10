Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 31,619 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

