Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

