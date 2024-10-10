Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 31,564 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 96,172 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

