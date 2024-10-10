Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 75,081 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 150.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 15.61% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 840.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth $290,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JUNW stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.