Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 7.12% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNGG. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 78.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $148.07 on Thursday. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 3.37.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.