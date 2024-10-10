Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.62% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $57.90 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $231.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

