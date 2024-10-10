Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.59 Million Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 758.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,080 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.59% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,236.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

