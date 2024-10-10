Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,413 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.60% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $663.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $61.34.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

