Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 163,449 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,449 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,084,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $57.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

