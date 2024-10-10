Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 46,730 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,730 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.00% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GINN stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

