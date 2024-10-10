Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 437,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,811,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,913.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,881,816.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth $216,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

