Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $43.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $23.24 on Monday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

