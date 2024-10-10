Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Trading Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $511.60 and last traded at $510.83. 155,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,074,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.87.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.