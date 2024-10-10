Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 102.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 582,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.