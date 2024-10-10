Systrade AG Takes $28.09 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Systrade AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,094,000. Barrick Gold comprises about 58.6% of Systrade AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.