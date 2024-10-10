Systrade AG Takes Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima comprises approximately 2.4% of Systrade AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Systrade AG owned approximately 0.14% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRS. StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $899.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.30. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

