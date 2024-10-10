T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,933,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 4,256,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.