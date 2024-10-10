T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,933,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 4,256,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
