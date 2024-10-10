Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $187.14 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $193.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $970.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.