Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
