Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 18,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 86,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.46.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

