Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,380,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $410,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

