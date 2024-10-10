TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $17.15. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 17,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

