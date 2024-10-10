Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $6,098,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.3 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,072 shares of company stock worth $5,971,357. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.