Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 56,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,094. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

