TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTGT

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

TechTarget Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of -93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.06. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.