Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 36606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

