Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.01. 381,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,465,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 209.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

