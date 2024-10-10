Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $12.61. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.