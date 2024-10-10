Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 1,117,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,879,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.