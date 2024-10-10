Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 663,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,799,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.11 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

