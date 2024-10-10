TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.39 and last traded at C$103.97, with a volume of 24015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.38.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TVK. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.76.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4497283 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at TerraVest Industries

In other news, insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total value of C$7,076,640.00. In other news, insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total value of C$7,076,640.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00. Insiders sold 114,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,749 in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.