Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $112,267,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 44,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

