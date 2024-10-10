Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $236.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $247.43 and last traded at $245.18. Approximately 27,187,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 94,861,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tesla by 236.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $770.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

